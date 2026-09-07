Pakistan players' phone data under scrutiny as PCB launches inquiry

The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched an internal “disciplinary” inquiry into unnamed players after recalling seven cricketers and two coaches midway through the team’s tour of England, according to a report by Associated Press (AP).

“The PCB has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally,” its media director Amir Mir said on X Monday.

“The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration.”

There was speculation in the local media that the PCB had obtained data from the mobile phones of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan before both players returned to Pakistan.

According to Geo News, the phones of the two players were taken into possession by the team’s security officer after Pakistan's 194-run defeat in the second Test at Lord’s.

The phones were returned to the players hours before they left the UK, according to the report.

“At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible,” Mir said. “The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications.”

Pakistan sent seven players back home and sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul after losing the first two Tests.

Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were brought in as head coach and bowling coaches.

Noffke said he was unaware of any disciplinary inquiry as Pakistan prepared for the third and final Test, which begins in Birmingham on Wednesday.

“I sit outside of that decision-making model,” Noffke told reporters after the team’s practice session at Edgbaston.

“There’s one thing that I’ve learnt about being in Pakistan and coaching for a period of time -- nearly 15 months now with the white ball team — is there’s always something going on in the background. And whether or not it’s in or out of our control, most of the time it’s out of the player’s control, they need to focus on the cricket that they have in front of them because there’s some really great opportunities here for young cricketers that are highly skilled.”

Aaqib Javed, who is a selector, and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi have defended the mid-series changes despite severe criticism from former players.

The axe fell on Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, and five of these players were replaced by uncapped players for the third Test (September 9-13).