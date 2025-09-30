Pakistan name spin-heavy squad for home South Africa Tests

Pakistan on Tuesday included five spinners and recalled paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi in an 18-man squad for the two-match Test series at home to South Africa.

Besides the deadly spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, Pakistan named Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram and veteran Asif Afridi for the series starting in Lahore on October 12.

Shan Masood will captain a squad which also sees the return of fast bowler Shaheen after a year-long gap from the longest format.

"There are two newcomers in the spin department to supplement Sajid and Noman, with 38-year-old Afridi who is very experienced and the talented Akram," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Pakistan used industrial-sized fans, along with patio heaters, to dry out and make spin-friendly pitches to beat England 2-1 at home last year.

Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings before they employed a spin-heavy attack with Noman taking 20 and Sajid 19 wickets in the last two Tests.

Also included on Tuesday was uncapped wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir as back-up for regular Mohammad Rizwan.

The second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 20 in the series, the first for both teams in the fourth cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

South Africa won the WTC (2023-2025) while Pakistan finished ninth and last.

The Tests will be followed by a three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series.

Squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.