  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Pakistan name spin-heavy squad for home South Africa Tests

Shan Masood will captain the side which also sees the return of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi after a year-long gap from the longest format

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 4:20 PM

Top Stories

Abu Dhabi bans cryptocurrency mining in farms; Dh100,000 fine for violations

Abu Dhabi bans cryptocurrency mining in farms; Dh100,000 fine for violations

UAE: Lab-grown diamond prices fall; see explosive growth among Gen-Zs

UAE: Lab-grown diamond prices fall; see explosive growth among Gen-Zs

Photos: First look inside Etihad Rail trains reveals 3 classes, comfortable seats

Photos: First look inside Etihad Rail trains reveals 3 classes, comfortable seats

Pakistan on Tuesday included five spinners and recalled paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi in an 18-man squad for the two-match Test series at home to South Africa.

Besides the deadly spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, Pakistan named Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram and veteran Asif Afridi for the series starting in Lahore on October 12.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

A stronger start with Star International School, Mirdif

thumb-image

Arbor School's sco-education: Empowering sustainable future in Dubai

thumb-image

Dubai’s RTA cuts delays, boosts bus punctuality by over 50% with AI

thumb-image

Rahul Khanna: The Bollywood boutique actor who wishes he'd listen more to his gut

thumb-image

How the UAE maintains stability, growth amid regional geopolitical challenges

 

Shan Masood will captain a squad which also sees the return of fast bowler Shaheen after a year-long gap from the longest format.

"There are two newcomers in the spin department to supplement Sajid and Noman, with 38-year-old Afridi who is very experienced and the talented Akram," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Pakistan used industrial-sized fans, along with patio heaters, to dry out and make spin-friendly pitches to beat England 2-1 at home last year.

Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings before they employed a spin-heavy attack with Noman taking 20 and Sajid 19 wickets in the last two Tests.

Also included on Tuesday was uncapped wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir as back-up for regular Mohammad Rizwan.

The second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 20 in the series, the first for both teams in the fourth cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

South Africa won the WTC (2023-2025) while Pakistan finished ninth and last.

The Tests will be followed by a three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series.

Squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.