Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces international retirement

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz has retired from international cricket, drawing the curtain on a 15-year career, the left-arm fast bowler announced on Wednesday.
Wahab, who made his debut in 2008, has 83 wickets in 27 Tests, 120 wickets in 91 one-day internationals and 34 wickets in 36 Twenty20s. He last played for Pakistan in 2020.
Watch Riaz's most famous spell in international cricket here:
The 38-year-old said he will continue to play franchise cricket.
"I have been speaking about my retirement plans (for the) past two years..., and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have," Riaz said in a statement.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage.
"As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world."
