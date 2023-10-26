Pakistan must rise from mediocrity if they hope to stop the Proteas juggernaut

It is time for Mohammad Rizwan to deliver. He failed against Afghanistan, but has been the team's most reliable batsman

Pakistan captain Babar Azam with teammate Mohammad Rizwan during a practice session. — PTI

By Ayaz Memon Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 11:00 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 11:01 PM

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign is on the brink of fizzling out ignominiously. Three defeats on the trot, including against minnows Afghanistan, has brought the 1992 champions, and one of the teams favoured to win this time, to the brink of premature ouster.

The couple of wins in the first few days of the tournament earned Pakistan four points, but that’s where they’ve been stuck ever since.

But it’s not just that they have suffered losses, rather the manner of these defeats which raises serious concerns about their prospects of recovery from here.

In all departments, Pakistan have been sub-par.

This was most evident in the diabolically poor performance against Afghanistan. Well-poised to exceed 300 runs, perhaps even get 325 on what was a good batting track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Pakistan finished with considerably fewer runs.

Then when bowling, the team’s much tom-tommed strength which has been unable to make impact so far, failed to deliver once again.

But it was the lacklustre approach of the team that perhaps contributed most to the setback. There was no fire-in-the belly stuff that makes for a seriously competitive side, especially in a crisis.

Consistent bungling in the field highlighted lapses and appalling preparation in this vital department. Skipper Babar Azam, despite a fine half century, was uninspiring as captain, in body language and tactics and unable to lift his team.

It is time for Mohammad Rizwan to deliver. He failed against Afghanistan, but has been the team’s most reliable batsman. Has the mental toughness, and skills, to battle against odds which his teammates have lacked.

Mired in mediocrity, Pakistan’s chances against rampaging South Africa appear dim. Despite the unexpected loss to Netherlands, the Proteas have lit up this World Cup, with spectacular batting and hostile, penetrative bowling.

Their explosive batting line-up has decimated bowling attacks in this tournament, mauling England and Bangladesh with merciless hitting. Marco Jansen has probably been the pick of the all-rounders so far in the tournament and the bowling attack has looked as good as India’s.

Kagiso Rabada is the spearhead, but Jansen opens the bowling and has been picking up early wickets regularly. He is very good with bat as well.

To beat this juggernaut, Pakistan will have to play several times better than they have done yet, or hope for South Africa to have an off-day.

The first possibility seems remote, the second depends on divine favour which may not be easily forthcoming.

Friday's match:

Pakistan vs South Africa

Chepauk Stadium, Chennai

12:30 pm UAE Time

Teams:

Pakistan: (likely) 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Usama Mir, 9 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

South Africa: (likely) 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi/Lizaad Williams

Head-to-head:

Matches: 82

Pakistan wins: 30

South Africa wins: 51

Tied: 0

No result: 1