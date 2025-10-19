  • search in Khaleej Times
Pakistan mull third spinner as they look for South Africa sweep

Mahmood said either leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed or uncapped 38-year-old left-armer Asif Afridi could be called up for the second and final Test on a dry Rawalpindi pitch

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 9:31 PM

Watch: Heavy rains in UAE cause rockfall on road, drivers struggle to pass

'Still feels like Diwali': How Dubai expats plan to celebrate on working, school day

Air Arabia flight plummets close to sea after takeoff; investigation launched

Pakistan could include a third spinner against South Africa as the hosts try to sweep the series 2-0 in the second Test in Rawalpindi, head coach Azhar Mahmood said on Sunday.

Pakistan beat World Test champions South Africa by 93 runs inside four days last week with spinners taking 34 of the 40 wickets on a turning Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

Mahmood said either leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed or uncapped 38-year-old left-armer Asif Afridi could be called up for the second and final Test beginning on Monday on a dry Rawalpindi pitch.

Left-armer Noman Ali took 10 wickets in the first Test while his spin partner Sajid Khan finished with six. 

With the pitch in Rawalpindi likely to turn more as the match goes on, Mahmood stressed that first innings runs will be crucial, whether batting first or second. 

"The pitch looks dry ... so you need to score big and not depend on the toss for a favourable result," said Mahmood.

South Africa will be bolstered by the return of experienced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test with a groin strain.

"Keshav is fit and obviously it is great to have him back," said South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram.

"He brings in great experience and a really good skill set."

Maharaj is likely to partner Senuran Muthusamy, who excelled with 11 wickets in the first Test.

"It is really important for us to try to level the series," said Markram, who is captain because Temba Bavuma is injured.

"We are expecting more spin in this Test but it is an opportunity for us."

Tony de Zorzi made a century in the first Test and Markram said the South Africans had "tapped into him" to understand "what worked against the Pakistan spinners."

"It is good to have someone with that confidence," he added.