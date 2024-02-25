Pakistan: Fast bowler Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL after dislocating shoulder

Solid second round ensures Dubai’s Jeev Milkha Singh survives the cut at the $2 million International Series - Oman
Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League after dislocating his shoulder during two-time defending champion Lahore Qalandars’ two-wicket loss against Karachi Kings on Saturday.
The franchise said in a statement on Sunday that doctors have advised Rauf to rest for 4-6 weeks to recover from the injury after undergoing scans.
Rauf fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the last over while holding onto a stunning catch of Hasan Ali during Karachi’s thrilling run-chase as Lahore lost its fourth successive game in Pakistan’s premier domestic Twenty20 event.
Rauf struggled in the first three games but bounced back against Karachi with economical figures of 1-22 off his four overs.
“We are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury,” Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said. “It was painful to see him missing out … and his absence will be felt.”
Rauf’s injury is the second major bowling setback for Lahore after its premier spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan was ruled out before the tournament due to a back injury.
ALSO READ:
Solid second round ensures Dubai’s Jeev Milkha Singh survives the cut at the $2 million International Series - Oman
The Russian became only the second qualifier to beat three Top 10 players en route to the title match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Lemon Pop bids to beat some of the world’s best dirt horse and win horse racing’s richest race
Fifteen-year-old Charlie Woods shoots 86 and will not advance to Monday's qualifier
The Aussies will head towards the T20 World Cup with more confidence after a comprehensive series win over the world’s second-ranked team
The winner of the Gross Division was Christofer Bagge with a four-birdie 75
Dubai-based Shiv Kapur feels he played well overall to be Tied 26th
The prestigious tournament (February 2-12) brought together 15 Arab nations, represented by 63 clubs which competed in eight sports events