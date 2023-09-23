Pakistan Cricket Team yet to receive Indian visas: Report

The highlight of the two-day meeting, which is celebrating its 28th renewal, is the Group 2 Free Mill Reef Stakes for the future stars of the turf
The Pakistan Cricket Team has had to cancel their plans to travel to Dubai ahead of the T20 World Cup being held in India.
According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the team is yet to receive their visas and have had to cancel their team-bonding trip to the UAE in light of the situation.
Instead of flying out from Dubai, they will now leave for Delhi directly from Lahore, the report adds. The applications for visas are said to have been submitted over a week ago.
The Pakistani squad will first go up against New Zealand in a warm-up match on September 29.
Golf receives major support and sponsorship from King Hamad who is a passionate practitioner and enthusiast of the game
The former Indian High School (Dubai) student will now carry India's hopes at the swimming events of the Asian Games in China
The dashing batter needs to decode the 50-over format and bat through the innings
Suryakumar Yadav will hope to prove his worth during fascinating dress rehearsal for next month's World Cup
16 top male and female contenders will compete together in a knockout-style race at speeds of over 100kph for the title
The Games will showcase some of the latest tech to come out of the host city Hangzhou, including driverless buses and robot dogs
The four-time Olympic champion won the all-around women's final at the US selection event to qualify for Antwerp