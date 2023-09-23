Pakistan Cricket Team yet to receive Indian visas: Report

The Pakistani squad will first go up against New Zealand in a warm-up match on September 29

by Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 12:56 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Team has had to cancel their plans to travel to Dubai ahead of the T20 World Cup being held in India.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the team is yet to receive their visas and have had to cancel their team-bonding trip to the UAE in light of the situation.

Instead of flying out from Dubai, they will now leave for Delhi directly from Lahore, the report adds. The applications for visas are said to have been submitted over a week ago.

