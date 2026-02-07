Pakistan cricket board 'rejects' reports of approaching ICC ahead of India T20 clash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said on Saturday that he "categorically" rejects the claim that the PCB approached the International Council of Cricket after it decided not to play against India at the T20 World Cup.

PCB Spokesperson Amir Mir named Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta, saying, " I categorically reject the claim by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta that PCB approached the ICC."

In a strong statement the spokesperson said, "As usual, sections of Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn’t."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This came after reports of the International Cricket Council being in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board to resolve the boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India surfaced on February 15.

Any clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is one of the most lucrative in cricket, worth millions of dollars in broadcast, sponsor and advertising revenue. But the fixture was thrown into doubt after Pakistan's government ordered the team not to play the match in Colombo.

The 20-team tournament has been overshadowed by an acrimonious political build-up after Bangladesh, which refused to play in India citing security concerns, were replaced by Scotland.

As a protest, Pakistan refused to face co-hosts India in their Group A fixture.

Pakistan, who edged out Netherlands in the tournament opener on Saturday, will lose two points if they forfeit the match and also suffer a significant blow to their net run rate.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said this week that his team would travel to Colombo for the clash.

Pakistan and India have not played bilateral cricket for more than a decade, and meet only in global or regional tournaments.