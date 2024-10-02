Pakistan captaincy: Rizwan likely to replace Babar Azam as white-ball skipper

Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: Reuters file

After star batter Babar Azam announced that he will be stepping down as the white-ball captain of the Pakistan cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to take his place, according to a report from Geo News.

According to the report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials will hold meetings with Rizwan for team selection.

As per the report from Geo News, Babar Azam was not asked to resign from the captaincy from the top brass as white-ball coach Gary Kirsten wanted the 29-year-old to lead the side.

While announcing the news, Babar said that he will "prioritise" his performance for which the righ-handed batter took the decision.

"Dear Fans, I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month. It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role. Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy. By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth. I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support," Babar wrote on X.

Pakistan have not won a major tournament during Babar's tenure as captain, which began in 2019. Last year, under his leadership, Pakistan was eliminated from the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage after a two-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Colombo.

A few months later, Pakistan's struggles continued as they failed to reach the knockout stage of the ODI World Cup in India.