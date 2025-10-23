Pakistan captain Masood backs slow wickets despite losing second Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood gave a vote of confidence to his country’s controversial policy of preparing slow, spinning wickets for home Tests, even after it backfired on Thursday and they lost the second Test to South Africa.

Pakistan have deliberately looked to produce dry and deteriorating pitches for their spin bowlers to thrive on in home Tests over the last 12 months against England, West Indies and South Africa – a decision that has attracted some criticism.

But after losing by eight wickets to South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where giant fans were used to help dry out the pitch, Masood defended the policy.

“Look, it's been four wins out of six since we've operated on these wickets,” he said.

“Obviously, the wickets have got a bit better. They've been much more battable. Four out of six isn't bad considering in the two Test matches we've lost we got into winning positions. Had we finished those games off it could easily have been six out of six."

Pakistan came from one Test down to beat England twice in a row last October when they prepared viciously spinning tracks and then drew 1-1 with West Indies in Multan in January.

The two-Test series against South Africa in Lahore and Rawalpindi also saw prodigious spin, but it was the visiting team who best used the conditions in the second Test to level the series.

Critics of the Pakistan approach fear it holds back the development of their fast bowlers, and this would erode their competitiveness in away series.

Pakistan had South Africa on the ropes on the third day on Wednesday but struggled to bowl them out as the tourists’ tail-enders fought a rearguard action to turn the test on its head before going on to win.

“We had a great opportunity to close it out when we had a lead of 98 with two wickets to go but those last two wickets cost us dearly, putting us under a lot of pressure, and in these conditions it's the difference between the first innings that leads into the third and fourth innings, said Masood.

“We have a lot to work on when it comes to lower order batting, when it comes to finishing the innings off, when it comes to the third innings of batting, also when it comes to the first innings where we could have posted something north of 400, but we didn't,” he added.

South Africa claiming victory before lunch to level the two-match series on Thursday.

The home side were dismissed cheaply in the opening hour, collapsing from 94-4 overnight to be all out for 138.

South Africa then took 12.3 overs to reach the 68-run target with captain Aiden Markram scoring 42 before being trapped leg before wicket by Noman Ali four runs from victory.

Tristan Stubbs was caught in the slips in the same over without scoring, leaving Ryan Rickelton (25 not out) and Tony de Zorzi, who did not face a ball, to complete the job.

It was an 11th win in 12 Tests for South Africa with the only blemish their 93-run loss to Pakistan in last week’s first test in Lahore.

Markram said their was a major confidence boost for the tourists, who will be heading to India next and expect an even sterner test.

“It was a really good response after the first Test and we were put under pressure in this Test once again, and there were moments where guys had to put their hands up and stand up for the team, and they really did that, and then excelled in that,” said Markram.

“We take a lot of confidence and a lot of belief from the win, but when your character is tested and you manage to come out on the right side, I think that means quite a bit more.”

South Africa won the World Test Championship in June but have a much tougher programme in the new two-year cycle with away series against Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

Usually South Africa sides struggle with the slow wickets.

“It’s still a work in progress for us playing in these conditions, but for guys to put up their hands at various stages throughout the game, throughout the series, is a big positive for us,” Markram added.

“It gives the change room heaps of belief, heaps of confidence and something that we can keep looking forward to.”