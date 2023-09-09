Pakistan captain Babar Azam expresses condolences to Morocco after catastrophic earthquake

The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has expressed his condolences after a devastating earthquake hit Morocco.
A powerful earthquake in Morocco has killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds more, the country's deadliest tremor in more than six decades, toppling houses in remote mountain villages where rescuers dug through rubble for survivors.
The Moroccan government says death toll in earthquake near Marrakech has reached 1,037, with more than 1,200 injured.
The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. Most of the fatalities are in mountainous areas outside Marrakech, the nearest city to the epicentre, its updated toll showed.
Posting on X, Azam wrote: "Disturbed after seeing the visuals coming out from Morocco. I share my deepest condolences. May Almighty have mercy upon them."
Pakistan are currently taking part in the Asia Cup and will square off against arch-rivals India in Colombo on Sunday.
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong
Australian Open champion Sabalenka digs deep to beat Madison Keys and prevent an all-American showpiece in New York
Bopanna, who is partnered by Australia's Matthew Ebden will play Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury for the US Open title
Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and Marta Balaguer just falling short on a countback
The Polish player said he was proud of his performance playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel at Ireland’s iconic K Club
The process to add sports that organizers in Los Angeles want at the 2028 Games was unexpectedly delayed by the IOC
Next round of the 11-month amateur domestic padel season is scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10 at Padelae Club