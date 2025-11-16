  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:16 | DXB clear.png27.3°C

Clinical Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODI series

This becomes Pakistan's fourth consecutive ODI series win over Sri Lanka, having beaten them in 2015, 2017 and 2019

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 10:38 PM

Top Stories

UAE condemns Israeli violations in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem

UAE condemns Israeli violations in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Wasim starred as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final ODI on Sunday, claiming the series 3-0.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 61 and opener Fakhar Zaman knocked 55 to guide Pakistan past their target of 212 in 44.4 overs.

Recommended For You

Rory McIlroy emerges DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai champ for a seventh year

Rory McIlroy emerges DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai champ for a seventh year

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

Reportage Properties expect sales exceeding 500 million Saudi riyals by end of 2025

Reportage Properties expect sales exceeding 500 million Saudi riyals by end of 2025

'Really want to see Will Smith': Fans brave rush hour to listen to Hollywood star at SIBF

'Really want to see Will Smith': Fans brave rush hour to listen to Hollywood star at SIBF

Abu Dhabi desert lights up: Free entry, family fun with night walks through laser arches

Abu Dhabi desert lights up: Free entry, family fun with night walks through laser arches

 

Fast bowler Wasim earlier took 3-47, while pace partner Haris Rauf and spinner Faisal Akram took two apiece to bowl out Sri Lanka on a slow-paced Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This becomes Pakistan's fourth consecutive ODI series win over Sri Lanka, having beaten them in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Pakistan did lose opener Haseebullah Khan for a duck but Babar Azam joined Zaman to put 74 runs for the second wicket with both dominating the bowling.

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay brought Sri Lanka back in the game by removing Zaman, Azam (34) and Salman Agha (six) in the space of 33 runs.

But Rizwan and Hussain Talat, who scored 42 not out, dove Pakistan past the target and to 215-4 during their unbroken 100-run stand for the fifth wicket. 

Zaman hit eight boundaries while the usually-swashbuckling Rizwan played an anchoring knock which featured just four hits to the rope.

Vandersay finished with 3-42 but did not get any support from the other bowlers.

For Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi it was his second series win as captain after beating South Africa 2-1 earlier this month.

"I think winning a series gives great happiness," said Shaheen. "We bowled well in this series so it's nice for the future."

His Sri Lankan counterpart, Kusal Mendis, rued his own side's performance with the bat, however.

"The top five got good starts but did not go on long and we did not get a big total which cost us badly," said Mendis.

Sri Lanka lost the first two ODIs in Rawalpindi and started the final match on a bad note when skipper Charith Asalanka was ruled out with a fever.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who top-scored with 48, added 43 for the third wicket with stand-in captain Kusal Mendis (34), but the innings then fell away badly. 

Pathum Nissanka scored 24 and Kamil Mishara made 29 but both openers were dismissed in quick succession by the combination of Rauf and Wasim.

Akram, playing his first international in a year, dismissed Kamindu Mendis for 10 and then Samarawickrama as the tourists slumped from 143-4 to 193-8.

Debutant Pavan Rathnayake hit a fighting 32 with a six and two boundaries before he was the last man to go, run-out trying to grab a quick second.

The three-match series was overshadowed by security fears following Tuesday's suicide bombing in Islamabad, which killed 12 people and wounded dozens.

The second ODI was delayed by a day after several Sri Lankan players considered abandoning the tour over safety concerns.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket managed to convince the players to stay with enhanced security measures.

The two sides will next engage in a T20 tri-series alongside Zimbabwe, beginning November 18.