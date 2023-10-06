Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Pakistan made 286 all out in 49 overs, while the Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Saud Shakeel during the match against Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 8:02 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 8:45 PM

Pakistan got off to a flyer at the ICC World Cup on Friday when they maintained their unbeaten record against the Netherlands with a comfortable 81-run victory at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Babar Azam’s Green Army capitalised on the short boundaries at the stadium to post a total of 286 which they successfully defended by dismissing ‘The Flying Dutchmen’ for 205 runs in 41 overs.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan both scored 68 runs to guide Pakistan to 286 all out in 49 overs with Bas de Leede grabbing 4-62. The Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs with de Leede scoring 67.

The 1992 champions have never lost to the Netherlands in seven meetings overall, including two in the World Cup.

Brief scores

Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs

Netherlands: 205 all out in 412 overs.

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

