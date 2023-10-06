Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Event co-founder Vijay Vasu said it was especially gratifying to welcome four new members to the Tour
Pakistan got off to a flyer at the ICC World Cup on Friday when they maintained their unbeaten record against the Netherlands with a comfortable 81-run victory at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Babar Azam’s Green Army capitalised on the short boundaries at the stadium to post a total of 286 which they successfully defended by dismissing ‘The Flying Dutchmen’ for 205 runs in 41 overs.
Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan both scored 68 runs to guide Pakistan to 286 all out in 49 overs with Bas de Leede grabbing 4-62. The Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs with de Leede scoring 67.
The 1992 champions have never lost to the Netherlands in seven meetings overall, including two in the World Cup.
Brief scores
More to follow
(With inputs from AFP)
