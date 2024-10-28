Pakistan appoint Rizwan white-ball skipper, Babar Azam recalled for Australia tour

Photo: AFP file

Pakistan appointed on Sunday Mohammad Rizwan as skipper for the white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, replacing Babar Azam who stepped down this month.

Rizwan, 32, had led Pakistan in two Tests on the tour of New Zealand in 2020 when Azam was injured but has never led in limited over matches.

Rizwan will lead the squad with Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi also named after being dropped from the last two Tests against England in the series Pakistan won 2-0 on Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision.

"We consulted all the stakeholders before deciding Rizwan's name as skipper for white-ball team," said Naqvi in a news conference in Lahore.

Azam, appointed white-ball captain for the first time in 2019, stepped down after Pakistan's disastrous first-round exit from the ODI World Cup in India last year.

However, he was re-appointed for a second time in March ahead of the T20I World Cup in the United States and West Indies -- where Pakistan exited in the first round again, adding pressure on him to resign.

Rizwan said he will take all players with him.

"It is an honour to lead Pakistan," said Rizwan, also in the news conference.

"We will fight hard to bring good results on the tours."

Middle-order batter Salman Agha will be Rizwan's deputy.

Selectors said Azam and Shaheen will be rested for the limited-overs matches in the Zimbabwe tour next month.

Pakistan open the Australia tour with three one-day internationals in Melbourne (November 4), Adelaide (November 8) and Perth (November 10).

That will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Brisbane (November 14), Sydney (November 16) and Hobart (November 18).

Allrounders Aamer Jamal and Arafat Minhas, spinner Faisal Akram, wicketkeeper batsman Haseebullah and batsmen Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub have been selected for the first time in ODIs.