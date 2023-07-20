Pakistan: 18-year-old cricketer announces retirement from cricket due to religious reasons

Ayesha Naseem told the cricket board she wants to live her life according to Islam

Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem hits a four during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023.

Ayesha Naseem, a promising young cricketer from Pakistan, has announced her retirement from the game in order to live her life in accordance with Islam. She represented Pakistan cricket in 30 T20Is and four ODIs, scoring 369 and 33 runs in both formats, respectively.

Now, the promising 18-year-old cricketer informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that she is leaving the game. As per reports in Pakistani media, her decision to retire is due to her religious beliefs. “I’m leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Naseem reportedly told PCB. But the board is yet to confirm the news.

She made her international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and is plans to leave the sport at the peak of her career and as one of the rare hard-hitters of the cricket ball in women's cricket. Her sudden retirement will send shockwaves in Pakistan's women cricketing fraternity.

