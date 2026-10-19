Ojha becomes India's new chairman of selectors as Powar joins panel

Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar has been appointed to India's men’s cricket team selection committee, the the BCCI said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pragyan Ojha will chair the five-member selection panel on the basis of seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played. The committee also includes Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh and Ajay Ratra.

The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, unanimously recommended Powar following interviews with applicants at the BCCI headquarters.

Powar, who played two Tests and 31 one-day internationals for India, has coached the national women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat. He also served as bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

During his tenure as India women’s head coach, the team won the Asia Cup and claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Powar’s appointment follows Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chairman, which began in July 2023.

The BCCI acknowledged Agarkar’s contribution after the former Indian all-rounder's successful stint as the head of the selection committee.

"The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Mr Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee," the cricket board said in a statement.

"Since his appointment in July 2023, Agarkar led the committee through a significant period for Indian cricket, with India winning three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals."

India men’s selection committee: Pragyan Ojha (chairman), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.