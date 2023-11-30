Northern Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets

Tabraiz Shamsi of Northern Warriors celebrate a wicket. — Abu Dhabi T10

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 8:16 PM

Kennar Lewis and Hazratullah Zazai came up with a superlative batting display to help Northern Warriors thrash Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the night, Samp Army (99/3 in 9.5 overs) defeated Chennai Braves (97/7 in 10 overs) by seven wickets.

Earlier, Northern Warriors, after winning toss and electing to bowl, restricted Abu Dhabi to 103 for 7 in 10 overs as Tabraiz Shamsi led the bowling attack with two wickets for 17 runs.

Tom Banton top-scored with 33, but none of the Team Abu Dhabi batsmen could convert their starts.

In reply, Lewis and Zazai batted smoothly, hitting sixes and boundaries with ease.

Lewis hit Binura Fernando for 15 runs in the first over that included three boundaries. He also lofted Rumman Raees over mid-off for a boundary.

James Fuller, who bowled the third over, was also hit to the fine leg boundary and a six over mid-wicket. Lewis hardly gave Zazai the strike and scored 32 out of the 35 runs on board by the end of the third over.

Northern Warriors reached the 50-run mark with a mighty six by Lewis to mid-wicket off Pretorius.

Zazai, who played second fiddle, hit Raees for a straight boundary. With only 35 runs needed from 24 balls, Zazai hit his second six off Noor Ahmad. He went on to overtake Lewis with a boundary and a six off Pretorius to reach his half century in 27 balls.

Brief scores:

Northern Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wicket.

Team Abu Dhabi 103 for 7 in 10 overs (Tom Banton 33, Alex Hales 20, Tabraiz Shamsi 2 for 17)

Northern Warriors 106/0 in 9 overs (Kennar Lewis 46n.o. Hazratullah Zazai 52n.o).