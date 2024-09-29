No play on day three of India Bangladesh Test

Match officials inspect the field. — AFP

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 3:21 PM

The third day of the rain-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled on Sunday.

Following Saturday's washout, a wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium cost another day's play with Bangladesh stuck on 107-3 off 35 overs.

Mominul Haque (40), who turned 33 on Sunday, and Mushfiqur Rahim (six) will be at the crease when the game resumes.

India won the opening Test in Chennai by 280 runs and a draw in Kanpur would secure a record-extending 18th successive test series victory on home soil.