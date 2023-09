New Zealand's Tim Southee doubtful for World Cup after breaking bone in thumb

By AP Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 3:52 PM

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee is a doubt for the Cricket World Cup after breaking a bone in his right thumb in the fourth one-day international against England at Lord's on Friday.

Southee sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of England's innings.

“A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment,” New Zealand said.

Southee has been selected in New Zealand's 15-man squad for the World Cup in India starting on October 5, when the Black Caps open the tournament against defending champions England in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Southee will be battling with fellow pacers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for places in the New Zealand team, should he make it to the World Cup.

