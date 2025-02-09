New Zealand's Ravindra recovering well after head injury in Pakistan ODI

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (centre) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation's match against Pakistan in Lahore. — AFP

New Zealand said Rachin Ravindra was recovering well after taking a ball full in the face during a warm-up match for the Champions Trophy against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

The all-rounder was left bloodied by the blow to his forehead after losing sight of the ball in the floodlights as he attempted a catch in the 38th over of Pakistan's innings.

The team said Ravindra had suffered a cut to his face but was "otherwise well" and had passed his first Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

"He's been conscious the whole time, which is fantastic," his teammate Glenn Phillips told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium.

"Obviously it was a pretty terrifying moment, he lost the ball in the lights and unfortunately the ball won that situation this time. He's being monitored and I'm sure he'll be raring to go as soon as possible."

Phillips was named Player of the Match after scoring his maiden one-day international century to drive New Zealand to a victory by 78 runs.