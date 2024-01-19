New Zealand's Conway misses T20 match against Pakistan due to Covid

The T20 league begins on Friday with an opening clash between the defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors
New Zealand opener Devon Conway was ruled out of the fourth T20 International against Pakistan hours before the match in Christchurch on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
"Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.
"He will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday's final match against Pakistan."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Canterbury Kings batter Chad Bowes will join the squad as cover for Conway.
Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for Covid, NZC added.
Spinner Mitch Santner, who is leading New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, missed the series opener for the same reason.
New Zealand have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, which marks the beginning of Shaheen Afridi's tenure as Pakistan's T20 captain.
ALSO READ:
The T20 league begins on Friday with an opening clash between the defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors
Pop singer Niall Horan swaps the microphone for golf clubs as defending champion and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy took to the EGC course for the first time ahead of his pursuit of a record fourth Dallah Trophy this weekend
The new CEO has ambitious plans to enhance the golfing experience at the Capital’s prestigious venues.
It will be difficult to ignore Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy who bring strong form to the HERO Dubai Desert Classic following their heroics at the Creek
Mega event scheduled for February 24 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh
He bids to make history as the first player to win the Dubai Desert Classic trophy for a record fourth time
Adrian Meronk voted Player of the Year for last season by his fellow professionals on the DP World Tour
The general consensus was that the course provides a fair test heading into the 35th HERO Dubai Desert Classic