New Zealand eye victory on final day after double strike

Pakistan were 0-2 at stumps chasing 319 in the second Test

Pakistan's Mir Hamza (centre) is clean bowled by New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second Test. — AFP

Pakistan lost two wickets without scoring in their chase of the 319 winning target against New Zealand at the end of an eventful fourth day of the second Test on Thursday.

New Zealand set up their bid for a series victory in their first Test tour to Pakistan in 20 years after declaring their second innings on 277-5 and using the last three overs of the day to bowl opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Mir Hamza.

Pakistan were 0-2 at stumps and have to beat their previous highest successful chase of 314 runs in 1994 when Australia were beaten by one wicket at the same National Stadium.

On a day when the umpires made misjudgements, New Zealand left no doubt when captain Tim Southee knocked back Shafique’s off stump off the second ball which kept a bit low and Ish Sodhi clean bowled Hamza for a pair in the match to leave Pakistan in deep trouble.

Tom Blundell (74) and Michael Bracewell (74 not out) firmed up New Zealand's ambitions with a 127-run stand. Blundell holed out in the deep as New Zealand looked for quick runs and Southee made a late declaration.

“We feel like we’ve got all bases covered in terms of throwing a few shots at Pakistan tomorrow,” Bracewell said.

“Ish Sodhi showed that when he’s coming around the wicket and bowling into the rough there’s certainly a lot of assistance.

"We’re going to have to be pretty smart with how we use our bowlers tomorrow to try and get the most out of what turn's on offer on the wicket."

New Zealand took a 41-run, first-innings lead after dismissing Pakistan for 408, then umpires Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar took center stage after lunch.

New Zealand successfully overturned Wharf’s two leg before decisions in favour of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and Dar erred when his caught behind ruling against Henry Nicholls (5) was overturned.

Pakistan didn’t go for an lbw referral after Tom Latham (62) hit his second successive half-century when Wharf ruled for the batter and video suggested the ball would have hit the leg stump.

Blundell also successfully overturned an lbw decision before he scored and was dropped by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed just before tea.

Sarfaraz also dropped Bracewell soon after he completed his half-century and missed a stumping of Daryl Mitchell just before the New Zealand declaration.

“There were some chances created, but we didn’t take them,” Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said.

Latham and Kane Williamson’s (41) century stand pushed New Zealand ahead by 155 runs before Pakistan struck three times in the space of 14 runs.

Latham was brilliantly snapped up by Abrar, who plucked a low left-handed catch at square leg to break a threatening 114-run stand.

Williamson followed when Abrar finally had him lbw after twice wasting two reviews against the former captain before lunch.

Hasan Ali, playing his first Test since July, picked up his first wicket when Nicholls mistimed a pull shot and was caught at mid-off.

Latham dominated the spinners with sweep shots and hit 11 boundaries. He survived a chance just before his 25th half-century when Babar Azam dropped a difficult catch at midwicket.

Bracewell also notched 11 boundaries.

Earlier, Devon Conway was out for a golden duck before Latham and Williamson guided New Zealand to 76-1 by lunch for an overall lead of 117 runs.

Left-arm fast bowler Hamza picked up his first Test wicket in four years when he had first-innings century-maker Conway clean bowled off the first ball when they shaped into the left-hander and struck the off stump after clipping Conway’s pads.

Hamza was wicketless in the drawn first Test last week after being recalled for the first time since 2018.

Williamson and Latham batted with patience against pace on a pitch which looked good for batting, with only the odd ball keeping low and hardly any turn for the spinners.

Leg-spinner Sodhi (3-95) wrapped up Pakistan’s first innings in the first over when he had No. 11 Abrar trapped. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel picked up 3-88. Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 23 runs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand first innings 449 all out. Pakistan first innings 408 all out. New Zealand second innings 277-5 declared (Michael Bracewell 74, Tom Blundell 74, Tom Latham 62, Kane Williamson 41; Mir Hamza 1-38, Hasan Ali 1-39, Agha Salman 1-42, Naseem Shah 1-43) Pakistan second innings (target 319) 0-2 at stumps (Imam-ul-Haq not out 0)

