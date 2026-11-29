New Zealand led by 243 runs at the end of day three of the second Test against India on Sunday, after visiting seamer Akash Deep was ruled out due to a concussion.

Rachin Ravindra was on 46 and Daryl Mitchell five as New Zealand reached 133-3 at stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah took 2-34 from 12 overs after enduring the longest dry spell in his Test career, going 292 balls without a wicket during this series.

India were without Deep after his stellar 5-99 in the first innings, replaced by Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI after he suffered a concussion while batting.

Deep was hit on the helmet twice in an over by Kyle Jamieson and initially passed two head assessments by doctors, but was later ruled out after feeling symptoms in the pavilion.

"I spoke to him when I was out there and will check in again when I see him," Jamieson said.

"It's never nice to see that happen to anyone, so hopefully he's doing okay, a little better tomorrow.

"It's a really unfortunate part of the game that tends to happen a bit, and he showed some great sort of grit and determination, played a key role in that partnership."

Without Deep, India turned quickly to off-spinner Washington Sundar for useful overs.

Bumrah removed Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls in his first spell, before Sundar had Devon Conway out for 51 thanks to a brilliant diving catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal at point.

India were earlier bowled out for 246, Dhruv Jurel hitting 88 to bring his side back from 117-7 to avoid the follow-on.

Jurel's 170-ball knock included 14 boundaries and saw him combine with Gurnoor Brar for a 64-run ninth wicket partnership.

Jamieson was the thorn in India's side, taking 4-69 as he found movement through the air and off the pitch to cause constant consternation for the visitors.

Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy had two wickets each.

Deep hit twice

India started the day on 116-6, 297 runs behind New Zealand, Jurel on seven and Anshul Kamboj yet to face a ball.

Kamboj lasted just five balls on the third morning, caught at third slip by Henry Nicholls from the bowling of Henry.

Deep was peppered by short bowling and was hit on the helmet twice in one over from Jamieson when on 11, needing his helmet replaced after the second blow.

He showed gumption after the blows, outscoring his top order and showing the grit they lacked.

He eventually fell for 29, edging a defensive prod from Smith through to Tom Blundell.

Jurel dominated the strike with new man Brar at the crease, only taking singles at the end of overs to protect the debutant.

Brar and Jurel were only removed after New Zealand took the new ball.

"It's always good to contribute for the team when the team need it most," Jurel said.

New Zealand and India drew the first Test in Wellington last week.

The hosts are third on the World Test Championship table, one spot ahead of India.