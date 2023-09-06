New Zealand beat England to tie T20I series 2-2

UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Jumeirah Golf Estates attracts full field of 104 golfers hoping to qualify for the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
New Zealand beat England by a comfortable six wickets at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, with Tim Seifert hitting 48 and Glenn Phillips adding 42, to draw their four-match Twenty20 International series 2-2.
England's Jonny Bairstow (73) had earlier hit his fastest half century in T20 internationals as the hosts set New Zealand a target of 176 after finishing on 175-8 on a warm evening in Nottingham.
New Zealand won with 2.4 overs to spare, finishing on 179-4 with Mark Chapman 40 not out.
England had won the first two matches, with New Zealand coming back strongly to end on level terms.
