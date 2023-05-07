New Zealand avoids clean sweep with easy win

The 47-run win was memorable for the Kiwis who were missing eight regular players due to the Indian Premier League

New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 11:13 PM

New Zealand produced a superb performance in the fifth and last one-day international against Pakistan to avoid a clean sweep in the series.

Having made 299 all out batting first in Karachi, New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 252 all out in 46.1 overs, despite Iftikhar Ahmed's brilliant 94 off 72 balls.

The 47-run win was memorable for the Kiwis who were missing eight regular players due to the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, opener Will Young made a fantastic 87 and skipper Tom Latham scored 59 for the visitors.

Mark Chapman also contributed 43 runs.

Pakistan, in reply, kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The margin of defeat would have been bigger if not for Iftikhar's innings.

Henry Shipley (3/34) was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers.

Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC’s ODI rankings after it took a 4-0 series lead with a 102-run win in the last game.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who became the fastest batter in the history of ODIs to reach 5,000 runs with his 18th hundred on Wednesday, played his 100th game.

Brief scores:

New Zealand beats Pakistan by 47 runs.

New Zealand 299 all out (Will Young 87, Tom Latham 59; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-46, Usama Mir 2-53)

Pakistan 252 all out (Iftikhar Ahmed 94, Agha Salman 57, Henry Shipley 3-34, Rachin Ravindra 3-65)

Man-of-the-match: Henry Shipley