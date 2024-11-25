New York Strikers register 10-wicket win against Team Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers players celebrate a wicket. — Supplied photo

New York Strikers put up a dominating show against Team Abu Dhabi to register a stunning 10-wicket win in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament at Zayed Cricket stadium.

Batting first, Team Abu Dhabi didn't really start off the proceedings well as they lost wickets regularly and were reduced to 40/5 before getting restricted to 73/7 in 10 overs.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers who returned with bowling figures of 3/7 in 2 overs.

West Indies spinner too scalped a couple of wickets at the cost of just 14 runs in two overs while Akeal Hosein and Khuzaima Tanveer picked up one wicket apiece.

Later, New York Strikers openers, Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera and West Indies' Evin Lewis, made sure that the side didn't lose any wickets.

Perera chipped in with an unbeaten 56 off just 26 deliveries that included four sixes and six fours. Lewis on the other side, scored 17 not out off 12 as the Striker chased down the target in 6.2 overs. ALSO READ: Indian cricketer, 13, youngest to be sold in IPL history Bumrah-inspired India rewrite the script in hostile Perth