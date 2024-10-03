New Kiwi captain Latham faces tough test against India

Tom Latham (left) has replaced out-of-form paceman Tim Southee as New Zealand captain. — X

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 1:36 PM

A sombre leadership handover decided half a world from home marked Tom Latham's rise to the New Zealand captaincy and provided a stark reminder of the funk the team finds itself in ahead of a daunting assignment in India.

Following a stinging 2-0 series loss away to Sri Lanka, out-of-form paceman Tim Southee decided he was no longer the man to lead a struggling squad while scratching around for wickets to keep his international career alive.

Having stood in as captain on nine previous occasions and with no stand-out candidates among his teammates, Latham was the obvious choice to take the reins from Southee.

However, there was little fanfare greeting the 32-year-old opening batsman's ascension as he returned home from south Asia with a heavy gloom engulfing the team.

Though appearing fatigued from the long-haul flight, Latham praised predecessor Southee while struggling to conjure enthusiasm for his permanent appointment as captain.

"I obviously feel very privileged to be given the opportunity and (with) luck we have plenty of leaders in the group," he told news website Stuff in an interview.

"I'll soon be leaning on them throughout my time, I would say."

A solid, if unspectacular, opener with an average of 39.41 from 82 Tests, Latham has been a fixture at the top of New Zealand's batting order for a decade.

His career has coincided neatly with a golden era for New Zealand cricket driven by former skippers Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson.

Southee, New Zealand's second-most prolific wicket-taker in Tests, was a key contributor to the Black Caps' success through the period and gamely took the captaincy mantle when Williamson stepped down in late 2022.