Naseem Shah likely to be forced out of ICC Cricket World Cup after injured shoulder

The bowler was carried off the field with the help of teammates during the match against Pakistan on Thursday will undergo scans on Friday to assess his condition
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's recent shoulder injury has cast doubts over his participation in the forthcoming World Cup set to be held in India next month.
The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan's Super-4 clash against arch-rival India in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka.
Shah walked off during the 46th over Indian innings after injuring his right shoulder muscle.
According to ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has analysed the scans he underwent in Dubai, which indicate that he could be ruled out for the year-remainder, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup.
Also, with Pakistan set to play three Tests in Australia in December, Shah's participation in the same appears dicey for now.
The PCB is still awaiting the results of a secondary scan, which is due to arrive in the coming days.
Although Shah was replaced by Zaman Khan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan failed to make it to the final.
