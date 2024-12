Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in the ILT20 Men's Gulf Cricket Championship

Muhammad Waseem (third from left) and captains of the other teams pose with the trophy. — Supplied photo

Prolific opening batter Muhammad Waseem will lead the 14-member UAE side in the six-team ILT20 Men’s Gulf Cricket Championship 2024. UAE, the tournament hosts, will take on Bahrain in the opening match which will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 on Friday.

The Emirates Cricket Board’s sanctioned league, the ILT20 is sponsoring the tournament as a part of the league’s initiative to support the growth of the game in the Gulf region. Besides the hosts UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the participating teams.

UAE squad for ILT20 Men’s Gulf Cricket Championship 2024: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Ali Naseer, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Haider Shah, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zuhaib Zubair, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Simranjeet Singh and Tanish Suri.

Tournament schedule (local timings):

13 December – Bahrain vs UAE – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9:00am

13 December – Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm

14 December – Kuwait vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9:00am

14 December – Qatar vs Oman – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm

15 December – UAE vs Oman – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9:00pm

15 December – Saudi Arabia vs Qatar – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm

16 December – Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9:00am

16 December – UAE vs Kuwait – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm

17 December – Qatar vs Kuwait – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9:00am

17 December – Oman vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm

18 December – Oman vs Saudi Arabia – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9:00am 18 December – Qatar vs UAE – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm 19 December – UAE vs Saudi Arabia – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm 20 December – Qatar vs Bahrain – ICC Academy, Dubai – 9:00am 20 December – Oman vs Kuwait – ICC Academy, Dubai – 1:30pm 21 December – Final, Dubai International Stadium – 6:30pm