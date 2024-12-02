Morrisville Samp Army book a date with Deccan Gladiators in the T10 final

Morrisville Samp Army players celebrate a wicket. — Supplied photo

Morrisville Samp Army sealed a spot in the final to face off against the Deccan Gladiators once again in 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, the league's eighth edition, at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a total of 90, USA international Andries Gous faced the heat from Delhi Bulls bowling attack but stuck to the end to set up the win for his side, playing a crucial 38-run knock.

The right-handed batter kept going despite wickets tumbling on the other end, and ensured he remained his composure after being struck on the helmet by Pakistan speedster Salman Irshad.

But the game turned around with Irshad picking up two consecutive wickets of Gous and Karim Janat, and suddenly, Samp Army found themselves in a tough spot, needing 30 runs to win in three overs with just five wickets.

England's Jack Taylor and Pakistan's veteran batter Imad Wasim ensured they keep the scoreboard ticking along. After settling themselves with a few deliveries, the two players started dealing in boundaries, and finished off the chase in style with three balls to spare. Taylor's 23 not out off 11 balls were enough to take Morrisville through to the final as they won the match by five wickets.

Earlier, Delhi Bulls were rocked by a tremendous bowling performance from Samp Army as Sri Lankan international Isuru Udana and Afghanistan spinner Amir Hamza combined to dismantle the Bulls' solid batting line-up. While Udana picked up three wickets for 17 runs in his two overs, Hamza picked up two wickets for 22 runs. The left-arm pacer was also named the man of the match for his efforts. Samp Army restricted the Bulls to 89/7 in 10 overs, setting themselves up for an easy chase, and comfortably completed it with five balls to spare. ALSO READ: Bumrah will go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers in history, says Head