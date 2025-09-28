Mithun Manhas elected as new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India

Former cricketer Mithun Manhas has become the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Manhas succeeds Roger Binny, who stepped down in August, as per ESPNcricinfo. Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, had served in the position in an interim capacity since.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced, "A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ #BCCI.

"What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally also happens to be my own home district. Within a gap of few hours, first a daughter of Kishtwar, Sheetal, shines out as World Champion and soon thereafter a son of Bhaderwah, Mithun stands atop," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Manhas has been closely involved in cricket administration. He is part of the BCCI-appointed sub-committee that oversees the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association.

Born in Jammu, he shifted from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir in 2015 before retiring the following year. Post-retirement, he has served in several coaching roles, including with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans and also worked as batting consultant with Bangladesh Under-19.