Mitchell Starc produces fiery spell as India bowled out for 117 in 2nd ODI

Starc returned with figures of 5-53 as the Indian innings lasted just 26 overs

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. — PTI

By ANI Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 3:23 PM

Mitchell Starc produced one of the best bowling spells as India were bowled out for 117 in the second ODI of three-match series at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Starc returned with figures of 5-53 as the Indian innings lasted just 26 overs.

For India Virat Kohli top scored with 31 while Axar Patel remained not out on 29.

Earlier, Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field.

India won the first game in Mumbai by five wickets on Friday.

Brief scores:

India 117 all out in 26 overs (V. Kohli 31, A. Patel 29 not out; M. Starc 5-53, S. Abbott 3-23, N. Ellis 2-13) v Australia.

