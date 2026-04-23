Mitchell Starc cleared to play in IPL by Cricket Australia

The date of Starc's arrival was not revealed, but Cricket Australia said the left-arm fast bowler was expected to take the field for Delhi's match at Rajasthan on May 1

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 23 Apr 2026, 3:08 PM
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Pace bowler Mitchell Starc has been cleared to play in the Indian Premier League after missing the first half of the season because of fitness concerns, Cricket Australia said Thursday.

The left-arm quick had been recovering from elbow and shoulder injuries but will now belatedly join his Delhi Capitals team.

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The date of Starc's arrival was not revealed, but CA said he was expected to take the field for Delhi's match at Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

He would then be available for the Capitals' remaining regular season matches through to the final on May 31, should they get that far.

Delhi, led by Axar Patel, are fifth in the 10-team table.

Australia stars such as Starc, Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) missed the start of the IPL because of injury rehabilitation and workload management.

Hazlewood has already returned to action for Bengaluru. Cummins is expected to be back to lead Hyderabad at the weekend.

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