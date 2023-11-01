'Mind your own business': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief Zaka Ashraf on Babar Azam chat leak

He is the chairman of PCB, he should keep a lot of things in mind, the former Pakistan all-rounder said

Shahid Afridi (left) and Zaka Ashraf. — File photos

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 2:38 PM

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi attacked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf over Babar Azam’s alleged WhatsApp chat being leaked on social media. Lashing out at Ashraf on live TV, Afridi asked the PCB chief to mind his “own business.” Afridi’s comments come shortly after Pakistan TV news anchor Waseem Badami claimed that Ashraf was the one who had asked him to display Babar’s alleged WhatsApp chat during a live show on ARY News.

“Zaka Ashraf is not running a club. He’s the chairman of PCB. He should keep a lot of things in mind. You are calling the owners of a media house and saying that somebody is saying things about you. For God’s sake, do your job. Deliver what is expected from you. They are talking about you because you are giving them the chance. Just do your job,” an infuriated Afridi said on Samaa TV, a Pakistani news channel.

“You focus on your work. The team is playing (in the) World Cup and you are giving statement after statements. Sometimes you are saying something about Babar, sometimes about someone else. First, strengthen your position. Work on what we as cricketers expect from you. Leave aside what people are saying against you. You are giving the opportunity yourself. Mind your own business,” Afridi added.

Badami had disclosed that he and his team had decided not to reveal the screenshot of Babar's alleged WhatsApp chat on-air around an hour prior to the show. The channel, however, changed their stance right before the programme was to start. As per Badami, PCB chief Ashraf had asked them to disclose Babar’s alleged personal conversation. Badami made the shocking revelation by sharing a video message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“About five to seven minutes before the show, we received a clip where Zaka Ashraf is saying: ‘I am giving you this screenshot and I am asking you to show it live on screen'. Ashraf also gave us permission to share that. He was taking responsibility on TV; we thought we could share it. But it wasn’t the ideal decision. We conveniently forgot that Babar Azam's consent was also important. I'm saying this on behalf of my team and the management. I am not proud of it, we are not proud of it. When something like this happens, you learn from it and try not to repeat the same in future," Badami said.

The Pakistan skipper’s private chat which allegedly featured a PCB official’s text, read: “Babar, there's also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman and he's not answering. Have you called him recently?"

The receiver, whose name was saved as 'Babar Azam New,' replied: "(Hello brother, I did not call sir)."

Needless to say, the series of events have landed Babar in hot water. Apart from the off-field controversies, Babar is currently aiming to lead a struggling Pakistan cricket team to the World Cup semifinals. Pakistan’s four-match losing run came to an end on Tuesday with a convincing win against Bangladesh. With six points from seven matches, Pakistan now claim the fifth spot in the World Cup standings.

ALSO READ: