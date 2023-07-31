MI New York clinch Major League Cricket title in Texas

Nicholas Pooran scored 137 runs off 55 balls as MI New York beat Seattle Orcas by seven wickets in the final

By ANI Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 2:46 PM

Nicholas Pooran came up with a superlative effort with the bat to help MI New York clinch the first-ever Major League Cricket title at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 137 runs off 55 balls as MI New York beat Seattle Orcas by seven wickets in the final.

MI New York restricted Seattle Orcas to 183/9 despite Quinton de Kock's 87 before chasing down their target in just 16 overs.

"We spoke today about having an opportunity to do something special. I am very proud of everything every individual did and everyone contributed in some way," Pooran said.

"The people in the dressing room told me that I just needed to bat like Nicky P and not think about batting like the captain. I just backed my skills. The platform was there today and the opportunity was there."

Brief scores: MI New York 184/3 (Nicholas Pooran 137*, Dewald Brevis 20, Imad Wasim 1/14) beat Seattle Orcas 183/9 (Quinton de Kock 87, Shubham Ranjane 29, Rashid Khan 3/9) by 7 wickets.

