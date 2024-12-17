MI Emirates' Fazalhaq Farooqi excited to defend ILT20 title

Fazalhaq Farooqi of MI Emirates celebrates a wicket during the 2024 edition of the ILT20. — Supplied photo

Afghanistan’s international pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (43 T20Is, 54 wickets), one of the key architects behind MI Emirates’ title-winning campaign in the previous edition of the ILT20, is poised for another stellar run in the third season which will run from January 11 to February 9, 2025.

With 17 wickets in just eight matches last season, Farooqi showcased his class on the big stage and is now focused on helping the MI Emirates defend their crown in one of the world’s most competitive T20 leagues.

Looking forward to the new season, the left-arm pacer who has rapidly built a reputation as a shrewd death-bowler, emphasised the team's resolve.

“Everyone knows that MI Emirates were the champions last season, and the job of a champion is to defend the title. Our focus is to ensure that we emerge as champions again this season,” he said.

At the previous season of the DP World ILT20, the league phase saw a thrilling race between the teams. The top two teams were tied at 12 points while the third and fourth placed teams were tied at 10 points (separated only by net run rate).

Reiterating that the margin for error was minimal in the competition, the 24-year-old said: “With eight to nine international players in each team, the competition naturally becomes very tough. The best players in the world participate here, so the level of competition is incredibly high.”

He added that the fierce competition augurs well for the development of local players. “If a player performs well in such challenging situations, it’s a huge boost to their confidence. It helps them grow further and improve their game,” he said.

While MI Emirates’ teammate Waqar Salamkheil’s 17 wickets won him the White Belt (best bowler) award, Fazalhaq Farooqi also finished with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

Expressing his optimism about replicating his performance in the new season, Farooqi said: “Last season was fantastic for me, and my aim this season is to perform at the same level. I want to utilise my skills effectively and contribute as much as I can. My goal is to deliver strong performances throughout the season, take the team to victory and win the White Belt.”

Acknowledging his teammates, Muhammed Waseem, who secured the Blue Belt – Best UAE Player for a second consecutive season, and fast bowler Muhammad Rohid, as examples of UAE’s players who have excelled at the ILT20, Farooqi remarked, "I can say this is almost the best league in the world as some of the best players in the world compete here. Competing and performing in such a high-calibre environment is a huge opportunity for a player from the UAE. When players succeed in such tough conditions, it’s a great achievement. Muhammed Waseem and Muhammad Rohid are examples of this. I think because of the ILT20, UAE’s cricketers are improving a lot.” The MI Emirates will play their first match of the DP World ILT20 Season 3 against the Dubai Capitals on January 13 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium – a rematch of Season 2’s final. The six ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz). England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. The Sharjah Warriorz have been strengthened further with the inclusion of England all-rounder Gus Atkinson who is also making a return to the ILT20. Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season. Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their ILT20 debuts in Season 3.