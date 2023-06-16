Meet the Pakistani umpire who survived a terrorist attack, officiate in first Ashes Test

The 19-year-old midfielder is set to become the third most expensive teenager in football transfer history behind Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix
As old cricketing foes England and Australia squared off in the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston on Friday, it was proud moment for another country not involved in this riveting contest — Pakistan.
The Ashes is the top drawer battle in Test cricket with England and Australia going toe to toe for the famed 'Urn.'
And as the players took their positions at the start of play in Birmingham, it was a historic momen for umpire Ahsan Raza.
The Pakistan umpire was officiating his first Ashes Test as an Elite ICC umpire. Birmingham has a sizeable expat community and many Pakistanis were proud to see their compatriot umpire a big contest such as this one.
Back in 2009, Raza survived a terrorist attack in Lahore when the Sri Lankan team bus came under attack. Raza was hit by a bullet and was critically wounded in the attack. But thankfully, he recovered to tell the tale.
Raza will also be officiating in the second Test at the home of cricket — Lord's — from June 28.
ALSO READ:
The 19-year-old midfielder is set to become the third most expensive teenager in football transfer history behind Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix
The17th edition of the tournament will take place between June 14-July 14 across 10 cities with no new stadiums required to be built
A report published by a football news website claims that the Paris giants have seen their follower count drop by at least 800,000 over this weekend
The winning team will receive close to Dhs 500,000 say the organisers
Australian was playing for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January
Rohit tipped to lead India to the Caribbean but future role not guaranteed without 'big' runs
A World Cup winner in 2018, the French player could even be sold this summer
The squad will include several veteran players like Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa