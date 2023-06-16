Meet the Pakistani umpire who survived a terrorist attack, officiate in first Ashes Test

Ahsan Raza was hit by a bullet after the Sri Lankan team bus came under attack from terrorists in Lahore in 2009

Pakistani umpire Ahsan Raza during the first Ashesh Test on Friday. — Reuters

As old cricketing foes England and Australia squared off in the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston on Friday, it was proud moment for another country not involved in this riveting contest — Pakistan.

The Ashes is the top drawer battle in Test cricket with England and Australia going toe to toe for the famed 'Urn.'

And as the players took their positions at the start of play in Birmingham, it was a historic momen for umpire Ahsan Raza.

The Pakistan umpire was officiating his first Ashes Test as an Elite ICC umpire. Birmingham has a sizeable expat community and many Pakistanis were proud to see their compatriot umpire a big contest such as this one.

Back in 2009, Raza survived a terrorist attack in Lahore when the Sri Lankan team bus came under attack. Raza was hit by a bullet and was critically wounded in the attack. But thankfully, he recovered to tell the tale.

Raza will also be officiating in the second Test at the home of cricket — Lord's — from June 28.

