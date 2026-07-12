McCullum stands down as England Test team head coach

Brendon McCullum has left his role as England's Test head coach but will remain in charge of the national white-ball set-up, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Sunday.

England have lost seven of their last nine Tests under the former New Zealand captain.

This includes a woeful 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia in 2025/26 and last month's 2-1 loss at home to New Zealand, with both series overshadowed by allegations of a team drinking culture.

"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together," said McCullum in an ECB statement, adding: "Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision."

Former England captain Ben Stokes announced his international retirement midway through what turned out to a crushing defeat in the third and final Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge -- the final match of McCullum's red-ball reign.

His time as Test boss started in remarkable fashion with especially aggressive batting in particular as Stokes led England to 3-0 series wins over New Zealand and in Pakistan, where 500 runs were scored in one day, before a thrilling 2-2 home Ashes in 2023.

But a crushing 4-1 loss in India two years ago exposed the limits of England's 'one size fits all approach' when they could not simply smash their way out of trouble.

And the writing was on the wall for McCullum when England lost the Ashes series in Australia in just 11 days' cricket.

After a winning start to the New Zealand series, fresh off-field problems saw Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson omitted from the second Test after breaking a midnight team curfew in a London bar.

England are now looking for a new Test coach and captain ahead of next month's series at home to Pakistan.

'Exciting period'

"Brendon breathed new life into England men's Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories and we’re grateful for all he has given to the role," said ECB chief executive Richard Gould.

"We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in the Ashes (in England) next summer (2027).

Only England managing director Rob Key, heavily criticised for England's lack of preparation ahead of the Ashes, now remains from a Test leadership trio that once included Stokes and McCullum.

But the former England batsman said McCullum, who won 25 of his 44 Tests in charge, had left the red-ball team "well-set and poised to achieve great things".

Sunday's announcement came the day after England's white-ball side thrashed India by 56 runs in Southampton to complete a 4-0 series sweep of the T20 world champions under McCullum.

"My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward," said McCullum, 44, who took on the role of England white-ball coach in 2024.

"I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been touted as a possible England coach, while there have been calls for Andy Flower to have a second stint in charge.

The Zimbabwe cricket great was England's coach from 2009-2014 and oversaw three successful Ashes campaigns, including their last away success in 2010/11.