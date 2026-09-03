Mandhana's golden night: Two records, a magnificent hundred in Asia Cup

There are a few things in cricket that look as elegant as Smriti Mandhana’s stroke-play. The graceful Indian left-hander was in full flow at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, producing a record-breaking hundred to set up India’s emphatic 137-run win over Hong Kong at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Mandhana’s magnificent 124 off 64 balls (14 fours, 7 sixes) helped India post 193 for five before the bowlers restricted Hong Kong to 56 all out in 16 overs.

The comprehensive win earned India a place in the semifinals of the tournament even before heading into their final group-stage game against Pakistan on Saturday.

But Thursday belonged to Mandhana, the 30-year-old opener who became the highest scorer in women’s international cricket with 10,880 runs, breaking the record of Indian icon Mithali Raj (10,868).

“Mithali has been such a legend and a role model; we've all grown up watching her bat. So, to go past her in the tally of runs, I definitely never imagined doing that. But I am happy that there are two Indians at the top two,” Mandhana said at the post-match press conference.

Mandhana also scored her 18th century, surpassing Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt (who have 17 each), becoming the batter with the most hundreds in women’s internationals.

“Going past the international record of centuries, I mean, 18 is a good number. But again, two of the legends of women's cricket, Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj; these are the two people I've grown up watching a lot. I tried to take a lot of things from them as batters,” she said.

“So I am really happy that I could go past them in whatever ways. But yeah, it's just a start.”

Indian fans will hope that Mandhana will continue the momentum when India face Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.