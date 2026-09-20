Mandhana breaks record, Verma hits ton as India reach Asian Games final

Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in women's T20 international cricket on Sunday as India crushed Bangladesh by 114 runs in the Asian Games semi-finals with fellow opener Shafali Verma hitting her maiden hundred.

Mandhana scored 37 off 19 balls with five fours and two sixes in her side's 195-4 in 20 overs at the Korogi Athletic Park ground in Nagoya.

In the process she went past New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates's 4,758 runs at the top of the all-time list to stand on 4,788 runs from 171 innings.

Verma was the star on the day for India, scoring 100 not out off 49 balls with three fours and nine sixes -- her maiden T20 international century.

Verma reached her hundred off the final ball of the 20 overs, and was emotional as she took off her helmet and raised her bat in celebration towards her applauding teammates on the boundary.

India then skittled Bangladesh for 81 in 15.4 overs.

"It took a lot of years but finally it came, so I’m happy," Verma said of her first T20 ton for her country.

India will meet Sri Lanka in Tuesday's final after they earlier chased down Pakistan's 177-4 with more than two overs to spare.

Sri Lanka raced to 178-2 off 17.5 overs largely thanks to captain Chamari Athapaththu's sparkling unbeaten 83 off 50 balls, laced with six sixes and seven fours.

Pakistan will play Bangladesh for the bronze medal, also on Tuesday.

Verma says the India fans in Japan can cheer them to gold.

"They are the ones who always back us, and that gives us lots of confidence," she said.

"We are confident and we tried to give everything in that game and just show good cricket."