Major facelift to light up Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 12:38 AM

The iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the leading venue in the world for one-dayers has gone in for a major refurbishment of its facilities.

A floodlight upgrade using Philips ArenaVision LED lighting is further enhanced by employing DMX control system technology to deliver the perfect lighting for players on the field and facilitate top quality coverage of light and laser shows as entertainment during game breaks for fans across the world through HDR (high dynamic range) and ultra-high-definition TV transmissions.

"The state-of-the-art illumination using cutting edge technology will give us a strength of 2600 lux on the pitch," said Khalaf Bukhatir, Managing Director of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

He added that the Sharjah stadium is known for keeping pace with innovation through the years.

"In keeping with that constant spirit of improvement we are the first LED lit cricket stadium in the GCC Region that uses innovative and advanced control systems and DMX Technology simplifying the operation by putting it under the control of one console,” he said.

The new pitch lighting Signify system replaces 392 conventional metal Halide floodlights with 176 LED floodlights, allowing for energy conservation.

The groundsmen have also worked very hard to maintain the outfield and the centre pitch has been re-laid. Today the stadium boasts eight playing pitches and six of these are within the broadcast range.

Not to mention a world-class Fit Capital gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, and upgraded steam, and sauna area.

The stadium also boasts 11 VIP suites, a VIP grand dining area and the parking area has also recently been enhanced.

The face-lift has occurred right in time for the third season of the very popular CBFS T20 tournament which started this week with the final scheduled for November 2.

This will be closely followed by the equally exciting S-10 tournament with its final taking place on November 28.

