Look: UAE defeats New Zealand in mesmerising cricket match at Dubai International Stadium

Captain Mohammad Waseem smashed a chancy half-century and led United Arab Emirates to an emphatic win over a scratchy New Zealand to level their Twenty20 series on Saturday.
There were several brilliant moments in the match that were captured by KT photographer Neeraj Murali. Take a look at how UAE romped to 144-3 for a seven-wicket win with more than three overs to spare, and one of the best victories in a T20 against a test-playing nation.
Take a look at some great moments from the first innings of the match:
Here are some memorable moments from the second inning:
Both players are expected to recover in time to return to action in India next month
