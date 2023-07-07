Look: Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf makes grand entry at his mehendi ceremony

The cricketer is seen riding a bike with fireworks lighting up the background

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 2:12 PM

Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf is making waves on social media. The lethal bowler made a grand entry to his mehendi (henna) ceremony. The event took place on Wednesday.

In a video, which was shared on Twitter, the 29-year-old is waiting outside the venue with team groom on a horse. Haris looks dapper in a finely tailored kurta set. Moments later, we can see the cricketer riding a bike with fireworks in the background.

Haris Rauf and Munza Masood Malik’s Nikah ceremony took place in December 2022, according to Geo News. Munza is an Islamabad-based social media influencer and model. According to The Express Tribune, the official events for their wedding unfolded on June 5.

In another clip, which is from Haris’ dholki ceremony, the cricketer is sitting with his friends and family. Dholki ceremony — a musical night — is a pre-wedding celebration attended by close friends and relatives.

Videos of cricketers arriving at the ceremony also surfaced online.

We also got a glimpse of the couple in-love.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, along with his teammates, congratulated Haris Rauf on the special occasion. “Harry, hum sab ki taraf se aap ko shaadi mubarak ho, (Sending the warmest wishes to you, Haris Rauf),” Shaheen said.

The Pakistan cricket team are currently taking part in a training camp in Karachi. The session, which kicked off on Tuesday, will help the players prepare themselves ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

In international cricket, Haris Rauf was last seen in action in May this year. Playing against New Zealand, he had picked up one wicket, conceding 45 runs in 8.3 overs in that fixture. Pakistan faced a 47-run defeat against the Kiwis in that game.

ALSO READ: