Look: From Kohli to de Kock, here are the best centuries from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

There have been several incredible centuries that have been fired in the tournament so far.

Now that the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are drawing close, let us take a look at some of the best centuries of the tournament so far.

1. Quinton de Kock (174 against Bangladesh)

This is the highest total of the tournament so far. Against Bangladesh, QDK smashed 174 in just 140 balls, with 15 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 124 to guide Proteas to 382/5. Bangladesh was bundled out for 233.

2. (106 against Netherlands)

Photo: AFP

Maxwell blasted the tournament history's fastest century in just 40 balls against a helpless Netherlands. Coming in to bat in the last 10 overs, Maxwell scored 106 in just 44 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes. Australia posted 399 runs while Netherlands was bundled out for just 90 runs.

3. Aiden Markram (106 against Sri Lanka)

Photo: PTI

Before Maxwell's masterclass, Markram had hit the fastest WC century ever in just 49 balls. His knock of 106 in just 54 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes along with centuries from De Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen guided Proteas to match-winning 428/5 against Lankan Lions.

4. Virat Kohli (103* against Bangladesh)

Photo: Reuters

Virat's 48th ODI century came against Bangladesh. During a chase of 257, Virat paced his knock really well, finishing the chase with a six, making 103 in 97 balls, with six fours and four sixes.

5. Heinrich Klaasen (109 against England)

Photo: AFP

Battling heat and cramps at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Klaasen smashed 109 in just 67 balls against defending champions England, with 12 fours and four sixes. He guided SA to a match-winning total of 399 and England was bundled out for 170.

6. Rohit Sharma (131 against Afghanistan)

Photo: Reuters

In the chase of 273 against Afghanistan, Rohit tore Afghani bowlers to shreds in powerplay and raced to his record-breaking seventh WC ton in just 63 balls. He ended with a match-winning 131 runs in just 84 balls, with 16 fours and five sixes.

7. David Warner (163 against Pakistan)

Photo: PTI

Against Pakistan, Warner smashed 163 in just 124 balls, with 14 fours and nine sixes to guide Australia to a match-winning total of 367/9. He also had a 259-run opening stand with Mitchell Marsh.

8. Rachin Ravindra (116 against Australia)

Photo: PTI

Ravindra almost completed a chase of 389 for the Kiwis, scoring 116 in 84 balls with nine fours and five sixes. But unfortunately, Kiwis fell short.

