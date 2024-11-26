Liam Livingstone dazzles for Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10

Liam Livingstone plays a shot. — Supplied photo

Liam Livingstone led the charge with the bat for Bangla Tigers as the right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 40 runs in 12 balls to help Bangla Tigers get their first win of the season.

The English international came on to the crease when his side needed 60 runs to win. Livingstone started hammering boundaries straight away to put his side in control. The 31-year-old struck five sixes and three fours as he helped the Tigers win by seven wickets.

Earlier, Delhi Bulls rode on a spectacular innings from Punjab-origin batter Nikhil Chaudhary who scored an unbeaten 47 runs in 16 balls to post a mammoth total of 123/6 in 20 overs. The Tigers started slow in the chase and found themselves in a precarious position at one point, need 35 runs in 10 balls.

But Livingstone turned the game around with the bat and helped his side get their first win of the season in a thrilling fashion.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi-led Ajman Bolts picked up their first win with superb batting efforts from former England international Ravi Bopara (56 off 21 balls) and former Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib (55 off 24 balls) scoring quick-fire fifties each. On the back of their efforts, Ajman posted a total of 142/6 setting up a steep target for the opposition.

Despite a good start in chase by Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 24 off 12 balls, and a late fireshow from skipper Thisara Perera, who scored 36 off 13 balls, Chennai Brave Jaguars were unable to chase down the total, scoring just 124/5 in 10 overs. Nabi picked up two crucial wickets in the match, as the skipper helped his side to an 18-run win.