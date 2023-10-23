Legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

The bronze sculpture will act as a permanent reminder of the Italian's unparalleled contribution to racing at Ascot
Former Indian cricket captain, Bishan Singh Bedi, a legendary spinner, passed away at the age of 77 on Monday. Bedi, a cricketing master, represented India in 67 Test matches between 1967 and 1979, amassing an impressive 266 wickets. Additionally, he showcased his skills in ten One-Day Internationals, where he claimed seven wickets.
Widely hailed as one of India's finest spin bowlers, Bedi was instrumental in spearheading India's spin bowling revolution. Alongside Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, he played a pivotal role in India's inaugural ODI victory. Bedi's remarkable figures of 12-8-6-1 in the 1975 World Cup restricted East Africa to just 120 runs.
In the domestic circuit, Bedi predominantly represented the Delhi team. Following his retirement, he transitioned into coaching and mentoring, guiding numerous aspiring Indian cricketers. Beyond the cricketing arena, he also lent his insights as a commentator and pundit, enriching the sport.
Bedi remained an outspoken and influential figure in the world of cricket, fearlessly sharing his opinions on various cricket-related matters. He continues to be a revered icon in Indian cricket, celebrated for his artistic approach to the game and his unwavering dedication to it.
