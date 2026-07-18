'His legacy will live forever': Tributes pour in for cricket great Sobers after death at 89

Tributes poured in for Garry Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket, following his death at the age of 89 on Friday.

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 tests between 1954 and 1974, earning a reputation for his aggressive batting, versatility with both pace and spin bowling, and outstanding fielding.

"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," Cricket West Indies wrote.

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Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shallow said Sobers would never be forgotten.

"Sir Garfield Sobers has completed his final innings, but his legacy will forever endure in the hearts of our region and the story of the cricketing world," he wrote in a statement shared by Cricket West Indies.

"On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, the government and people of Barbados and all those across the world who mourn his passing." Cricket West Indies CEO Chris Dehring said, "Sobers will forever remain one of the greatest ambassadors" of the Caribbean.

"His legacy will endure wherever cricket is played, and his spirit will live on every time a young West Indian dreams of wearing the maroon with distinction," Dehring added.

Roston Chase, Hayley Matthews and Shai Hope, the three captains of the West Indies, remembered Sobers for his "brilliance, humility, and commitment", reflecting on an influence that extended far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.

"Sir Garry's journey from Barbados to becoming the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen remains one of the most inspiring stories in the history of our game," the three skippers said in a joint statement.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara paid tribute to Sobers, wishing strength to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss.

"Rest easy, legend. Your legacy will never be forgotten," Lara said.

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott described Sobers as a "once-in-a-lifetime" talent.

"He was a superstar and such an easy-natured guy. I never heard him complain or bad mouth other players. He had a good heart. He was generous with his time and advice," Boycott wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former India captain and a member of the country's 1983 World Cup-winning team, said it was "probably the saddest day for the game of cricket".

"The greatest cricketer to walk the earth has left us," he said in a statement.

"No words can ever do justice to Sir Garfield Sobers the cricketer. He was everything we dream of becoming when we pick up the bat or the ball as kids."

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed Sobers as the "One and Only".

"I've been looking back at the memories we shared over the years ... He was always so exceptionally gracious," Tendulkar said.

India veteran Virat Kohli said cricket has "lost one of its greatest".

"Rest in peace, Sir Garfield Sobers. Your legacy will inspire generations," Kohli wrote on social media.

Cricket boards around the world also paid tribute to the Barbadian, with the game's administrators in Australia, England, India and Sri Lanka calling Sobers one of the greats of the game.

"His unparalleled achievements and enduring contribution to the game have inspired generations of cricketers across the globe," International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah wrote on X.

At county level, Sobers enjoyed a distinguished career with Nottinghamshire, scoring 7,041 runs, including 18 centuries, and taking 281 wickets. He also played three seasons for South Australia, becoming the leading run scorer and wicket taker in the 1963-64 Sheffield Shield competition.

Sobers scored 26 test centuries during his international career. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 stood as the highest individual score in Test cricket until Lara surpassed it in 1994.