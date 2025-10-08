Lara lauds Abhishek Sharma's desire to play Test cricket despite T20 success

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara hailed young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, calling him a player who is "something special" and pointed out that despite all his success in limited-overs cricket, he still wants to break into the Indian Test team.

Lara was speaking to the media on the sidelines of CEAT Cricket Ratings in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Having spent time with Abhishek in 2021 and 2022 as a batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 'Prince of Trinidad' watched Abhishek's growth from a floater to a hard-hitting opener paired with Travis Head from close quarters.

"I know Abhishek from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), I was there during the Covid times, maybe three, four years ago. He is an amazing young player," Lara said.

"He is something very special. Yuvraj Singh had a big influence on him, his bat speed, the way he hits the ball, the way he hits through the ball...Even though he's having success in T20 cricket and maybe even the 50-over format, he still wants to find a way to break into the Test team, which is great. It is great to see him improve and go to a different level. He is something I have grown to be very fond of."

Abhishek was the standout player in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign, having made 314 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 200, including three fifties.

This year in 12 T20Is, Abhishek has made 593 runs in at an average of 49.41 and a strike rate of over 208.80, with a century and four fifties, including a 54-ball 135 against England in Mumbai.

In 24 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 849 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 36.91, a strike rate of 196.07, with two centuries and five fifties and a best score of 135.