Lalit Modi reveals PM Modi's passion for cricket, demands better fan experience

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great cricket fan," revealing that his interactions with the PM were primarily focused on developing cricket infrastructure in Ahmedabad.

The founder of the Indian Premier League said PM Modi has always shown strong enthusiasm for the growth of cricket in Gujarat.

"Mr. Modi was a great cricket fan. All the dealings I had with him were because he wanted cricket in Ahmedabad," Modi said.

The comments come in the backdrop of a controversy sparked by Lalit Modi’s recent remarks about the Narendra Modi Stadium, where he suggested he would demolish and rebuild it to create a superior fan experience.

Clarifying his position, Lalit Modi insisted he was not criticising the stadium but pushing for a bolder vision for Indian cricket infrastructure.

"It's the best stadium in India today. But it's not good enough. That's what I said. I said I'd tear it down. If I were to tear it down, obviously all the others have to be torn down too," he explained.

"If it were me, as Lalit Modi, and I had to give a fan experience of international quality, I would tear that one down too."

He argued that with the BCCI’s massive financial strength and global influence, India should aim to build stadiums that match the world’s most iconic venues.

"Look at Wembley, Lord’s, Camp Nou, Old Trafford, or the Etihad Stadium — they are far greater than anything we have. And today, we have more money in the BCCI than ever before," he added.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is currently the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of over 132,000. It boasts 76 corporate boxes and state-of-the-art facilities.

However, Lalit Modi questioned whether such venues are being fully utilised. He advocated transforming them into vibrant, year-round entertainment and commercial hubs.

"Why put 10,000 cars underground? Why not modern escalators, food courts, and proper infrastructure? We don’t need the money — the money will come. Make it 365 days a year. Put shopping, restaurants, make it fully air-conditioned… make it truly world-class," he said.