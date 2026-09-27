Kohli's eyes are on 2027 World Cup, but spotlight remains firmly on him

Virat Kohli hit a record-extending 55th one-day international century after reaching 15,000 runs to lead India to a dominant eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the series opener on Sunday.

Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 139, put on 151 runs for the second wicket with skipper Shubman Gill (110) as India chased down their victory target of 296 with 50 balls to spare in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli hit the winning six -- the ninth in his 88-ball knock -- as India went 1-0 up in the three-match series, which is being seen as a step in the team's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 37-year-old Kohli made the evening his own as he went past 15,000 ODI runs to become only the second batter after icon Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.

Kohli reached the milestone with a boundary in his 303rd ODI innings, while Tendulkar, who finished his illustrious career with 18,426 runs, took 377 innings to get to 15,000.

Gill reached his 10th ODI hundred but the spotlight soon shifted back to Kohli, who reached his 100 with a six as a raucous home crowd stood up to applaud the star cricketer.

The top-order batter is leading century-maker in ODIs with Tendulkar next with 49 hundreds. Rohit Sharma is third with 34 tons.

"He's batting superbly and I think he's enjoying the game a lot more, playing with freedom, those are the facts of his batting and he always had the game, the ability to clear the boundary at will, he's doing that right now," Gill said of Kohli.

"Someone like him, who's won so many games for India, you let him be and on the day he will win the matches for you."

Kohli and the 39-year-old Rohit are both playing only in the 50-over format after their Test and T20 retirements, as they look ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Kohli on Saturday told broadcasters JioStar that that the 2027 showpiece would be his last World Cup appearance.

Rohit put the team off to brisk start in his 32 as he put on 74 runs with opening partner Gill.

Earlier Justin Greaves made 101 and put on 135 runs for the opening stand with left-hander John Campbell, who made 62, to guide West Indies to 295-7.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck crucial blows to return figures of 4-40 including one maiden over as India hit back in the middle overs.

Kuldeep also struck on successive balls, sending back Greaves and Jewel Andrew before Roston Chase avoided the hat-trick.

Despite Kohli and Gill's hundreds', it was Kuldeep who was named man-of-the-match for his brilliant bowling spell on a beautiful batting wicket.

"I actually loved the batting from Shubman and Virat, it was special innings from them. Sometimes it feels awkward to get POTM award," Kuldeep admitted.

"Personally, I liked my rhythm. I was calm in my rhythm. I bowled whatever I felt like bowling, variations were superb. Frustrating the batters.

"Always feels nice when you enjoy bowling, when you achieve your best and when you are enjoying your bowling, that's when your performance comes at peak. Sometimes to get your confidence back, you have to have a bowling spell like this."

Chase steadied the innings with Amir Jangoo, who made an unbeaten 58, as the pair put on 52 runs for the sixth wicket.

The second ODI is on Wednesday in Guwahati.